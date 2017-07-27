Newswise — Proteometech focus on Innovative technology and Novel bio-products.

All of our products, Allergy-Q, ImmuneCheck IgG and TriCheck, are world-first products and are being reputed a great success in Korea and the exporting countries.

PROTIA Allergy-Q is allergy diagnostic kit detecting up to over 60 allergens in a single test, ImmuneCheck IgG is quantitative rapid immunoassay kit for measuring total human IgG concentration in whole blood or serum and TriCheck is pregnancy test that overcome false negative at high concentration of hCG and hCGβcf.

< Information of products >

(1) PROTIA Allergy-Q is an in vitro diagnostic test for use in the quantitative determination of allergen-specific IgE & Total IgE concentrations in human serum or plasma, using immunoblotting technique.

[Description]

Multiple, quantitative detection of allergen-specific IgE in human serum or plasma

44 or 60 allergen tests in a plate

Small sample volume: 50㎕

Run time for a test: approx. 2.5 hours

Internal calibration lines improving accuracy

Output of the results: IU/ml, Class(0~6)

[Difference]

Novel technique : Parallel line multiplex biochip (Patent: WO/PCT appl.)

Up to 64 marker lines through parallel arrangement of two membranes in a plate

Automatic calculation of IU/mL of sIgE antibodies and the class

Clear and informative report format

(2) ImmuneCheck IgG is Immuno-chromatographic assay for the semi-quantitative detection of human-immunoglobulin G.

[Description]

WORLD FIRST quantitative rapid test for human Immunoglobulin G

Usage: Immune Health check up

Immuno-chromatographic assay using Gold Nano-particle Conjugation

Sample type: Whole blood, Plasma or Serum

Plasma or Serum Small Sample Volume: 2~5 uL

Quick Assay Time: 20 min

[Technology]

Q-Rapid AD(Quantitative Rapid Test with Alternative Detection lines)

Two different assay (Sandwich and competition Immunoassay) on a single test

First Concept in the world

[Description]

hCG test using urine for the diagnosis of pregnancy (Midstream type)

hCG test using serum or plasma for the diagnosis of pregnancy (Cassette type)

Q-Rapid AD technology with two different assay (Sandwich and Competition Immunoassay) on a single test

There is no prozone false negative by the presence of the Confirmation window

⇒ No "hook effect" Failure, No Prozone False Negative

It will be a great an honor if we have all of you and I am sincerely looking forward to seeing you soon.

For the further inquiry, please feel free to me and our home.

During this exhibition, our booth will be # 1605. Please come & join us.

ejyoo@proteometech.com / protia@proteometech.com

www.proteometech.com