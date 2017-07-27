Newswise — Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2017 by Fortune.

The annual survey designated Quest Diagnostics as one of only six companies in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry to attain Most Admired status, and the only diagnostic information services company to attain the designation. This is the second consecutive year Quest has attained the Most Admired designation.

"We are honored to be included once again among this prestigious group of companies attaining this distinction," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our 43,000 dedicated employees are leading the way in delivering the diagnostic insights which empower people to take action to improve health outcomes."

Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is based on surveys of 680 companies from 28 countries asking executives, directors and analysts to rate companies within their own industry on nine reputation drivers considered to be crucial to a company's global success. These drivers include financial soundness, long-term investment value, people management, social responsibility, use of assets, quality of management, quality of products/services, innovation and global competitiveness.

