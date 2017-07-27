Optimize Laboratory Workflow with Yaskawa Motoman Track-Based Specimen Processing Systems

Newswise — Yaskawa Motoman offers track-based specimen processing solutions that improve speed, capacity and accuracy for labor-intensive, high throughput areas of the clinical diagnostic lab. These fully integrated pre- and post-analytic automation solutions can enable high-volume throughput with minimal staffing to meet the needs for moderate volume labs up to the largest commercial laboratory operations.

The track-based solutions are scalable and can easily evolve to add/change processes, throughput and configuration as business needs change. The integrated system, connected by a specimen transport conveyor, manages the workflow of over 6,000 specimens per hour through the pre- and post-analytic sequence. Automated Laboratory Processing System (ALPS) software provides data management and connectivity with many laboratory information management systems.

Specimen processing workflow may include: specimen ID, container imaging, relabeling, volume determination, centrifugation, decapping, aliquoting, thaw/mix, recapping, sorting to instrument racks, label orientation, archive logging/consolidation, rules-based resorting and disposal.

Yaskawa Motoman’s process automation systems are engineered to collect and analyze specimen processing data. Multiple connectivity and configurability options facilitate data exchange across information systems and ensure compatibility with future IT architecture.

These specimen processing systems feature robust, high quality construction and have minimal maintenance requirements. They are extremely efficient and continually achieve high consistency in Turn Around Time (TAT).

A track-based solution featuring an AutoSorter 1200, aliquoter and container scanning system will be highlighted at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, August 1-3 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA in booth #1325.

