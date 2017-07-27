 
High-Speed Closed Tube Sorter HCTS2000 MK2

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Newswise — The Sarstedt HCTS2000 MK2 accessions and sorts closed primary sample tubes rapidly and accurately to 7 user-defined target bins.  Optional extension modules add 5 bins each for up to 22 targets.  The instrument can process up to 2000 tubes per hour, and tubes can be loaded and unloaded with minimal interruption.  Users can select 10 different sets of sorting rules, and the HCTS2000 MK2 can sort with or without LIS connection.  It is compatible with a broad range of tubes, regardless of manufacturer.

    For more information on Sarstedt laboratory automation systems, please visit www.sarstedt.com or call 800-257-5101.

