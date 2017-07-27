Newswise — Sarstedt Minivette® POCT devices are designed for the precise and hygienic collection, transfer, and subsequent dispensing of small capillary blood samples for point-of-care tests. Blood is easily collected via capillary action into the collection capillary of the Minivette® POCT. The sample is held securely in the capillary during transfer without spills and then dispensed onto the test field or into a micro tube with a slight push of the opposing integral piston.

Minivette® POCT devices are available in 10µl, 20µl, 50µl, 100µl, and 200µl volumes, and are offered plain or prepared with EDTA or heparin.

Complimentary samples are available upon request at 800-257-5101 or customerservice@sarstedt.us. Visit www.sarstedt.com for more information.