PVS 1625 Lab Automation System

Newswise — The Sarstedt PVS 1625 is a comprehensive, modular laboratory automation system for pre- and post-analytical processing. Independent from an analytical platform, the PVS 1625 is customized per facility needs for any size lab and every need. Modules are available for bulk or rack loading, identification, decapping, sorting, aliquoting, and recapping with either a push or screw cap. Aliquots can be made directly into compatible screw cap tubes and immediately recapped for send-outs or capped post-analysis for archiving. The PVS 1625 is compatible with most analyzer racks and common tube types and dimensions.

