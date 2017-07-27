S-Monovette® Blood Collection System

Newswise — The Sarstedt S-Monovette® is an innovative, enclosed multiple-sampling blood collection system. Recent studies conclude that the system may be used to significantly reduce hemolysis in blood samples due to shear stress associated with traditional vacuum tubes. Compared to untreated syringes, S-Monovette® tubes contain a range of additives and can be processed directly with no transfer, maintaining a closed connection. Ask how our Point-of-Care solutions can reduce cartridge rejection and limit blood contaminates.

Studies, supporting literature, references, and free samples are available upon request. Please contact Sarstedt at 800-257-5101 or customerservice@sarstedt.us for more information.