Ben Taub Hospital’s Beacon Award is among Three in U.S., Canada

Newswise — The Labor and Delivery Unit at Harris Health System’s Ben Taub Hospital is the only silver winner of the Beacon Award of Excellence awarded in the U.S. and Canada by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Only three such units in both countries are Beacon honorees.

“This award is a true reflection of the high quality care that is given to our patients by a team of high performers working in an organization that prioritizes and supports high quality patient care,” says Suzy Lundeen, PhD, RNC-OB, NEA-BC, director, Nursing, Women and Infant Services – Labor and Delivery, Obstetrics Intake and Perinatal Special Care Unit, Ben Taub Hospital. “I thank our entire team for their flexibility, knowledge, skill, teamwork, compassion and dedication to our patients and their families.”

Because of the various components of a labor and delivery unit—birthing, delivery, recovery and postpartum—many hospitals don’t embark on meeting the stringent Beacon requirements. In all, 405 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada have earned Beacon awards for other units and services. Ben Taub Hospital also has Beacon awards for its neonatal intensive care unit and surgical intermediate care unit.

Clareen Wiencek, RN, PhD, ACNP, ACHPN, president, AACN, applauds the staff’s commitment of the Ben Taub Hospital L&D Unit for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by Beacon. These dedicated healthcare professionals join other members of the exceptional community of nurses and clinicians who set the standard for optimal patient care.

“The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in stellar units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes,” she says. “Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient care.”

Ben Taub Hospital’s silver Beacon award signifies continuous learning and effective systems to achieve optimal patient care. To achieve this recognition, staff met the following evidence-based criteria:

Leadership Structures and Systems

Appropriate Staffing and Staff Engagement

Effective Communication, Knowledge Management, Learning and Development

Evidence-Based Practice and Processes

Outcome Measurement

“Collaboration between nurses, physicians and other members of the healthcare team is the hallmark of our labor and delivery unit at Ben Taub Hospital,” says Dr. Catherine Eppes, chief, Obstetrics, Ben Taub Hospital and assistant professor, Baylor College of Medicine. “Our team works tirelessly to develop strategies to impact patient outcomes, provide patient-centered care and prepare for unexpected outcomes. Our quality initiatives are data-driven and evidence-based with a major focus on patient safety.”

The Beacon Award for Excellence was established in 2003 as a road map to help hospitals in the U.S. and Canada guide their efforts for exceptional patient care through improved outcomes and greater overall patient satisfaction. Beacon is on par with criteria requirement of other national nursing designations like Magnet Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.