Tick talk: Bloodsucker present, but likely not in unusually large numbers, in northern Arizona this summer

Newswise — Nathan Nieto, a professor of biological sciences at Northern Arizona University who studies microbes transmitted from ticks to humans, said this summer is not unusual for ticks in the region: they’re out there, they will bite and they can transmit serious diseases. However, the season does not appear to be worse than normal, and much of the interaction between humans and the small blood-sucking arachnids can be minimized or avoided by taking simple precautions.

Nieto’s research focuses on how the evolution of infectious diseases in wild animals translates into the transmission of those diseases from wild animals to humans and domestic animals. His lab includes a partnership with the Bay Area Lyme Foundation to provide free tick testing for ticks throughout North America. The testing looks for six infectious diseases, and the crowd-sourced information will be used to gain a greater understanding of tick-borne illnesses throughout the United States. They were budgeted to test 2,400 ticks in 2016 and ended up testing about 10,000 ticks that year. They are on track to test 20,000 ticks in 2017.

He has published numerous studies on tick-borne pathogens and how they spread into a variety of species.

Expert: Nathan Nieto, assistant professor of biological sciences, (928) 523-8034 or nathan.nieto@nau.edu

