Understanding the Eclipse: Physics Professor Available to Discuss Eclipse Viewing

Released: 28-Jul-2017 10:20 AM EDT

    • WHO: Jessica Uscinski, Physics Senior Professorial Lecturer, American University

    WHEN: ONGOING

    WHERE: Via phone, email, Skype or at American University, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW. 

    BACKGROUND: Jessica Uscinski is a member of the physics faculty at American University. She is available for interview to discuss the upcoming eclipse, and what scientists stand to learn from this unique event.  Prof. Uscinski can also discuss examples of eclipses over time, variations of eclipses and why they matter, and the different ways eclipses can occur.    

    American University is a leader in global education, enrolling a diverse student body from throughout the United States and nearly 130 countries. Located in Washington, D.C., the university provides opportunities for academic excellence, public service, and internships in the nation’s capital and around the world.

