Lp-PLA2 Substrate/ Test and VMA Test Are Both Available at SJK!! Come to Visit Our Booth @ 5806!

SJK Global Vanilmandelic Acid (VMA) Assay is a quantitative immunoassay for measuring VMA in human urine.

VMA is an end-stage metabolite of the catecholamines: epinephrine, and norepinephrine. Catecholamines are secreted by chromaffin cells of the adrenal medulla and the postganglionic fibers of the sympathetic nervous system.

Urinary VMA is elevated in patients with catecholamine secreting tumors including pheochromocytoma and neuroblastoma.

VMA levels in urine are also related to adrenal medulla hyperplasia (AMH). Research shows that medulla hyperplasia, hypertension, nocturnal hypoxemia and congestive heart failure may lead to elevated Vanilmandelic acid in patients' urine.