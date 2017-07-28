Staff Icons Works to Improve Industry Staffing Shortage

Newswise — Dawn Foster, Founder/CEO of Staff Icons, a Global Scientific Recruitment Firm. She brings to the table 25 years of recruiting industry experience. Dawn holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. The recruitment niche she tapped into was due to the high demand of Scientists globally and she felt that recruitment services focusing within the scientific arena were much needed. She has built a reputation within the industry as the go-to Recruitment firm for Scientists of all levels. Dawn is passionate about contributing to the industry by finding Scientists career opportunities globally and helping clients find the best talent across the board.

Q: Can you tell us a little about Staff Icons? What is it that you do?

A: Staff icons is a recruitment firm headquartered in New Jersey, specializing in recruiting for the health/biotechnology industries globally. Staff Icons provide staffing/recruiting solutions for labs, hospitals, universities, and companies in areas ranging from laboratory support, sales, engineering, and R&D.

Q: What are the main ways that Staff Icons helps its customers?

A: We assist companies in a few different ways. First, we help them find the very best employees out there. We are not a replacement for internal talent acquisition teams but rather are a tool to be used for the most difficult of positions. We provide our clients a broader reach as we work across the globe and have specialty recruiters who hone in on exactly what they are looking for.

Q: In an age of numerous job boards why would a company use an outside firm?

A: There are certainly a lot of options out there for companies to use. However, if you choose to use job boards, anyone can apply to those and you still need to spend time filtering through tons of unqualified resumes; all while paying for the ads. With us, we provide only fully screened qualified candidates to you while charging no fees unless you hire a candidate of ours. We’re completely Risk-Free.

Q: It is somewhat unusual to see recruitment firms at trade shows, can you tell us why you attend?

A: It certainly is unusual, and quite frankly I hope it stays that way! Usually we are the only firm at shows, and I think that is a testament to the fact that we not only have a firm grip on the industry that we serve but also that we keep up to date on the latest trends and breakthroughs within the scientific industry. This helps us continue to understand our clients’ needs and to find candidates that fit the latest technology trends. We also are there shaking hands with passive candidates that might not be looking now but can be added to our network of candidates to reach out to for future job opportunities.

Q: How can our readers find out more about your company?

A: For more information, call 888-452-0102 or stop by Booth #947 visit us at www.stafficons.com