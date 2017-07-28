Diatron to Show Their New Aquila 3-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer at the 2017 AACC Meeting

Newswise — The Diatron, global provider of hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, will display their Aquila 3-part differential hematology analyzer (60 samples /hour throughput) at the upcoming AACC Meeting in San Diego, California on the 1-3 of August, 2017.

Specifically designed for the De-Centralized laboratory, this small analyzer has low reagent consumption (<12ml), requires only a small sample size (20ul) and has an on-board reagent pack** (sufficient for approximately 200 measurements). While only taking up a small footprint, the analyzer can be used in many locations to include small laboratories as well as in many point-of-care applications. The low instrument reagent consumption coupled with its on-board reagent pack ensure that the shipping, storage and usage of reagents will provide enhanced ease of use as well as significant cost reductions.

The newly developed analyzer, while requiring little bench space, features a large touch screen, an intuitive user interface, an optional back-up battery pack and extended connectivity options.

Please visit us at our joint 100+ m2 STRATEC-Diatron booth No 2549 at the AACC Meeting to learn more.

** patent applied for on the on-board reagent pack

Editors’ Notes

Diatron

Diatron develops, manufactures and markets hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, and associated reagents for human medical and veterinary use. The company was founded over 25 years ago and, since its inception, has been at the forefront of laboratory diagnostics. Today, in its new production facility in Budapest, Hungary, the extensive R&D/Engineering team develops and manufactures a broad product range including: hematology analyzers, hematology reagents (both for its own and other manufacturers’ analyzers), hematology control material, clinical chemistry analyzers, clinical chemistry reagents and clinical chemistry controls.

Now part of the Stratec group, the brand name of Diatron is established throughout the world with its products being sold and marketed in more than 100 countries. With over 40,000 Diatron clinical chemistry and hematology analyzers in laboratory use today and with a customer base that continues to grow strongly year after year.

