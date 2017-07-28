 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

SynAbs Inks Agreement with Dianova Gmbh as New Distributor for Its Unique Catalogue of Monoclonal Antibodies in Germany

Article ID: 678681

Released: 28-Jul-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Add to Favorites
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, Aacc, Laboratory Medicine, diagnostic technology

    • Newswise — SynAbs is proud to announce strategic deal with successful company Dianova. Dianova has already demonstrated a huge knowledge and expertise in monoclonal antibodies and will consequently extend its catalogue with unique mAbs references from SynAbs. Under the terms of the agreement, Dianova will have access to unique portfolio of rats and guinea pigs mAbs to address German territory needs in R&D and IVD fields.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!