SynAbs Inks Agreement with Dianova Gmbh as New Distributor for Its Unique Catalogue of Monoclonal Antibodies in Germany
Released: 28-Jul-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
Newswise — SynAbs is proud to announce strategic deal with successful company Dianova. Dianova has already demonstrated a huge knowledge and expertise in monoclonal antibodies and will consequently extend its catalogue with unique mAbs references from SynAbs. Under the terms of the agreement, Dianova will have access to unique portfolio of rats and guinea pigs mAbs to address German territory needs in R&D and IVD fields.