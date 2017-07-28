Instrumentation Laboratory Press Conference at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

Newswise — At this year’s American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego, California on August 2, 2017, Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) will be introducing several breakthrough products, including the new GEM Premier 5000 Critical Care testing system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), along with GEMweb Plus 500 Custom Connectivity for assured quality and complete control of POCT. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of Tem and Accriva, IL has expanded its leadership in hospital point-of-care testing, with the Hemochron®, VerifyNow®, Avoximeter and ROTEM® product lines.Giovanni Russi, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Service at IL will discuss how the Company is evolving Critical Care diagnostics, improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital costs. Come learn more about innovation at IL during the 2017 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.

WHO: Giovanni Russi, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Service, IL will deliver a presentation, followed by a Q&A Session.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug 2, 2017 10:00-10:45 AM

WHERE: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, San Diego Convention Center, Room 25 C, adjacent to the Press Room