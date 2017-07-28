 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Instrumentation Laboratory Press Conference at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

Article ID: 678688

Released: 28-Jul-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • Critical Care, diagnotics, Point Of Care Testing, quality management

    • Newswise — At this year’s American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego, California on August 2, 2017, Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) will be introducing several breakthrough products, including the new GEM Premier 5000 Critical Care testing system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), along with GEMweb Plus 500 Custom Connectivity for assured quality and complete control of POCT. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of Tem and Accriva, IL has expanded its leadership in hospital point-of-care testing, with the Hemochron®, VerifyNow®, Avoximeter and ROTEM® product lines.Giovanni Russi, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Service at IL will discuss how the Company is evolving Critical Care diagnostics, improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital costs. Come learn more about innovation at IL during the 2017 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.

    WHO: Giovanni Russi, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Service, IL will deliver a presentation, followed by a Q&A Session.

    WHEN: Wednesday, Aug 2, 2017 10:00-10:45 AM

    WHERE: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, San Diego Convention Center, Room 25 C, adjacent to the Press Room

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!