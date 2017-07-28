 
SynAbs Appoints LubBoscience GmbH as New Distributor for Its Unique Catalogue of Monoclonal Antibodies in Switzerland

    • Newswise — SynAbs is proud to appoint LuBioSience as its new distributor for Switzerland. LuBioScience has a seasoned team and expertise in selling biochemicals, including the specific monoclonal antibodies of SynAbs, in particular the anti-species which should be welcomed by the Swiss Biopharma R&D and IVD sector.

