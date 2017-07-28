 
New Antigens and Antibodies for Infectious/Contagious Diseases From the Binding Site

    • Newswise — The Immunologicals Group of The Binding Site is pleased to announce the launch of a number of new monoclonal antibodies and recombinant antigens focused on a variety of infectious/contagious disease states – including Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Hepatitis, HIV, Rubella, Syphilis, and Toxoplasmosis.

    Both the antigens and the antibodies have been expressly designed for use as an integral component within solid phase ELISA-based immunoassay test procedures.

    In our next phase of launch we will make several more antigens supplied freeze dried to accommodate lateral flow applications.

    All monoclonal antibodies and recombinant antigens are supplied preservative free, have lengthy shelf-life claims, and are available in both standard sized vials, as well as bulk-packaging configurations. In many cases, matched antibody pairs are available, which greatly aids in product and application development.

