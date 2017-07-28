UNIFLEX- Healthcare Packaging Returns to the AACC Show 2017

Newswise — Uniflex- Healthcare Packaging, a divison of the Uniflex/ S.Walter Packaging company has announced it will be returning to the the AACC 2017 meeting in San Diego, California during July 31-August 3rd, 2017. They will be located at booth 519 at the San Diego Convention Center during the annual meeting. Uniflex has historically been an industry leader and supplier of medical packaging products for 50+ years, and introduced to the market place the liquid-tight adhesive seal specimen bag, the UniVault (R) patient valuables bags, and recently launched its new Lab Shield (R) "Removable-Biohazard" specimen bag. Much excitement surrounds this new product line!

The New Removable Biohazard specimen bag offers laboratories and medical facilities a cost effective, safe, and secure means of specimen transport with a creative design option which can provide a possible savings on biohazard bag disposal costs. Response to to the new design has been positive, and the bags meet all FDA ,OSHA and industry standards. Products come in sizes ranging from 4x6, 6x9, 8x10, 12x15, 14x20 (full trays), and even 20x24, plus have numerous color options (Clear and color-tinted versions- for barcode scanning ease - in Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Yellow and Purple!).

The Uniflex Lab Shield (R) bags can be easily customized with a organization's logo for outreach purposes, has easy-to-open tear lines (non perforated as to avoid leaking) for speed of processing, and can be barcoded with sequential numbers for ease of tracking purposes. Inner packs have a smart tissue-style dispensor system, easily loaded into wall boxes, or simply placed on the lab counter -- keeping bags nicely organized and ready to use. Standard cases are loaded 1000 bags per case, however, inner dispenser packaging may be adjusted in quantity from 25 bags per pack and larger (+) (E.g. 50 or 100 bags/ pack) .... helping labs provide client offices with appropriate sized supplies per request.

Uniflex also offers its proven adhesive seal specimen bags ideal for pneumatic tube applications, and has a wide range of packaging products including 95KPA air-shippers, diagnostic kit boxes and labels, plus many other lab oriented solutions. To learn more about UNIFLEX and its product solutions, please see www.uniflexhealthcare.com .