Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Awarded Distinguished #1 Ranking for Service Performance for 2nd Year in a Row

Newswise — RARITAN, NJ, July 27, 2017 - Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that, for the second year in a row, the Ortho Care service and support program was the highest ranked original equipment manufacturer for overall service performance in the chemistry and immunoassay market segments. The rankings were published in three IMV, Ltd. 2017 ServiceTrak™ reports, which are based on opinions of laboratory professionals working in U.S. hospitals representing more than 3,000 systems. Respondents were randomly distributed across the U.S., both geographically and by hospital size.

Ortho was rated #1 for overall service performance in all three ServiceTrak industry reports: Integrated Systems, Immunoassay Analyzers and Chemistry Analyzers. In addition to the overall #1 ranking, Ortho was rated #1 in numerous categories, including:

Predictive diagnostics

Service engineer performance

System installation

System throughput

Performance of middleware

“At Ortho, we are known for unmatched service and support, and we are proud to have received this recognition from lab professionals across the U.S. for the second year in a row,” said Michael S. Iskra, president, Ortho North America. “We differentiate on service and support, and achieving this ranking for the second straight year proves our commitment to empowering lab professionals to deliver precise, accurate, high-volume diagnostic insights to the physicians and patients they serve.”

Ortho Care, Ortho’s holistic, best-in-class service and support program for customers includes a team of highly skilled field service and phone support professionals who use tools such as e-Connectivity®technology to predict technical issues before they happen. The Ortho Knowledge Center and robust training programs give customers the education they need when they need it.

“We are a long-term Ortho customer, and one of the key reasons we stay with Ortho is because of Ortho Care,” said Sandra Jameson, Chemistry Supervisor at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, NE. “Ortho’s products are sophisticated, and Ortho’s technical solutions center, field engineers and lab specialists are extremely knowledgeable about lab science and automation. They help make sure we maximize uptime and do our best work for the clinicians and patients we serve.”

Sixty percent of the best-performing U.S. children’s hospitals rely on Ortho products and services1,2. Ortho will be displaying its latest technologies and innovations this year at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo from July 30 to August 3.

About IMV, Ltd.

IMV, Ltd. produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical reports derived from extensive phone surveys of clinical laboratory professionals to determine their level of satisfaction with the service they receive for their clinical diagnostic equipment and with the equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.imvinfo.com

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 120 countries, Ortho’s high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho’s blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho’s purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what’s possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it’s what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit

