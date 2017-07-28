 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

NEFA Assay

Specific to free fatty acids

Article ID: 678699

Released: 28-Jul-2017 1:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Add to Favorites
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • Aacc, 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, Laboratory Medicine, diagnostic technology

    • Newswise — The NEFA assay from Wako Diagnostics is designed to detect a variety of non-esterified fatty acids (NEFA). The test is specific to free fatty acids with minimal interferences from other related compounds and serum components such as bilirubin, hemoglobin, and ascorbic acid. The need for an extraction step has been eliminated. The company’s enzymatic method relies upon the acylation of coenzyme A and ultimately results in a purple colored product that can be measured colorimetrically at 550 nm.

    Wako Diagnostics

    (877) 714-1924; www.wakodiagnostics.com

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!