Newswise — The NEFA assay from Wako Diagnostics is designed to detect a variety of non-esterified fatty acids (NEFA). The test is specific to free fatty acids with minimal interferences from other related compounds and serum components such as bilirubin, hemoglobin, and ascorbic acid. The need for an extraction step has been eliminated. The company’s enzymatic method relies upon the acylation of coenzyme A and ultimately results in a purple colored product that can be measured colorimetrically at 550 nm.

Wako Diagnostics

(877) 714-1924; www.wakodiagnostics.com