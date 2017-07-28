 
CH50 (Total Complement Activity) Assay

Liposome immunoassay

    • Newswise — The Autokit CH50 assay from Wako Diagnostics is a fully automated liposome – based assay for the determination of total complement activity in human serum. This proven and widely used methodology can be applied to most automated chemistry analyzers to evaluate deficiency or abnormalities of the complement system. The homogenous size of liposomes gives a stable dispersion. This, along with a fast, 10 minute total reaction time and ease of use makes it the best choice for your lab.

    Wako Diagnostics

    (877) 714-1924; www.wakodiagnostics.com

