Planned July 30 Vote in Venezuela May Unleash Even More Political Volatility in the Country, Former Mediator Says

Venezuelans are set to enter an even more volatile period if the vote planned for July 30 to elect a controversial National Constituent Assembly is held, a former mediator in a previous conflict in the South American country said.

Jennifer McCoy, Ph.D., was a mediator in Venezuela in 2002 after a failed coup against then-president Hugo Chávez. Dr. McCoy said that opposition will boycott the vote and is pressing the government to call it off.

“The call for a National Constituent Assembly is an attempt by the government to avoid regularly scheduled elections that it fears it will lose, and instead create a new body that will have supreme “original” authority to rewrite the constitution and dissolve other branches of government. It could backfire against the government, though, as its members will have power even over the president, and the governing faction could thus divide. It will unleash an even more severe constitutional crisis and potentially escalate violence,” said Dr. McCoy.

In a July 16 unofficial vote organized by the opposition, more than 7 million turned out to reject the government’s call to rewrite the constitution. The election comes after more than three months of daily protests against the government, and severe conflict between branches of government where the president, supreme court, and electoral council refuse to recognize the authority of the legislature and the break-away Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Dr. McCoy, an expert on Venezuelan politics, has published four books on the subject, the latest of which is International Mediation in Venezuela (with Francisco Diez, USIP press, 2011). She is currently a Distinguished University Professor at Georgia State University, and former director of the Carter Center’s Americas Program where she monitored Venezuelan elections and mediated conflicts in that country since 1998.

