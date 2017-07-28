【New Product】Hexokinase (HK)

Continued...

Precision

Two members of serum samples based panel were assayed, using a single lot of reagents, in replicates of ten on the CUSAg biochemistry platform (from 3.89 to 6.11 mmol/L as normal). As shown in table.2, the system shows excellent precision with CV≤1%.

Enzymatic properties

Optimum pH

Our HK enzyme activity was determined at 30°C in different buffer (50 mM buffer: pH 6.0-7.5 PIPES-NaOH;pH 8.0-9.0 Tris-HCl; pH 9.5-11.0 Glycine-NaOH). As shown in Fig.4, the optimum pH for HK is from 8.0 to 8.5.

Optimum temperature

Our HK enzyme activity was determined at different temperatures in 50 mM Tris-HCl buffer. Fig.5 shows that the optimum temperature of HK is 45°C.

pH Stability

10 U/mL of CUSAg HK was incubated at 25°C for 20 hours in different buffer (100 mM buffer: pH 4.0-6.0 Acetate-NaOH; pH 6.5-7.5 K-phosphate; pH 8.0-9.0 Tris-HCl; pH 9.5-11.0 Glycine-NaOH), and the residual activities were determined with biochemistry assay. As shown in Fig.6, HK is stable from pH 8.0 to 9.0.

Thermal stability

Our CUSAg HK was incubated from 25°C to 55°C for 30 minutes in 50 mM K-phosphate buffer (pH 7.0), containing 5 U/mL of HK and 0.1% BSA, and the residual activities were determined with colorimetric assay on bio-chemical analyzer. As shown in Fig.7, HK is stable below 40°C.

Effect of Various Chemicals