Dr. Virendra Patel Leads Vascular Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Newswise — NEW YORK, NEW YORK (July 31, 2017) – Dr. Virendra Patel has been named chief of the Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Interventions and co-director of the Aortic Program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and an associate professor of surgery at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), effective July 1. An expert in complex vascular surgeries to treat weaknesses in blood vessels, Dr. Patel joins us from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he served in the Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and as associate program director of the General Surgery Residency Program.

Dr. Patel is skilled at both open and minimally invasive surgeries to repair veins and arteries, and in the treatment of complex chest and abdominal vascular weaknesses, such as aneurysms and dissections (tears), particularly in the aorta, the body’s largest artery.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Patel to our world-class team of surgeons,” said Dr. Craig Smith, surgeon-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, chair of the Department of Surgery, and the Valentine Mott Professor of Surgery and Johnson and Johnson Distinguished Professor in the Department of Surgery at CUMC. “Dr. Patel performs highly complex aortic surgeries that can save lives threatened by aortic aneurysms and other diseases. In addition, he is dedicated to education and to the training of future clinical and surgical leaders in the field.”

“NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia has a bold team of innovative surgeons and researchers who are committed to providing patients with the best care,” said Dr. Patel. “I look forward to further developing the outstanding vascular programs in place here.”

Dr. Patel’s work as a vascular surgeon-scientist has an impact across many areas of medicine. He is highly skilled at treating blockages in the blood vessels that can cause stroke; renal diseases caused by blood flow problems to and from the kidneys; intestinal problems caused by insufficient blood flow; peripheral arterial disease, a potentially debilitating circulatory condition in which narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to the limbs; diabetic foot management; and other diseases of the veins.

As a researcher, Dr. Patel focuses on clinical outcomes of vascular surgeries, and has presented at several local, regional, national and international meetings. He has served on the research advisory committee of the Vascular Quality Initiative/Vascular Study Group of New England, where he worked to improve data capture, patient care, and outcomes of procedures to treat aortic disease. He is also principal investigator of several ongoing studies to evaluate early and late results of open and minimally invasive repairs of complex aortic aneurysms. Dr. Patel serves on many other committees dedicated to the research and education of vascular surgery. An author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Patel is also an ad hoc reviewer for the journals Circulation, Journal of Vascular Surgery, and Annals of Surgery.

He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his surgical residency and a research fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was also a clinical fellow in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Massachusetts General. Board-certified in General Surgery and Vascular Surgery, Dr. Patel also earned a Master of Public Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Program of Clinical Effectiveness.

