Expert on History of Transgender Military Policy Available to Comment on Ban

President Trump announced this week that the U.S. government will no longer allow people who are transgender to serve in the military. Charles Hoy-Ellis, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Utah, is available to talk about the history of transgender military policy, as well as the research regarding the military service of transgender people and the disconnection between that research and policy.

Hoy-Ellis was the lead author of a study published in January in The Gerontologist examining identity and mental health issues of transgender adults with a military service background.

Charles Hoy-Ellis | assistant professor | College of Social Work, University of Utah | 801-585-0835 | charles.hoy-ellis@socwk.utah.edu