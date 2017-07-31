Livestreaming Today: Star Trek Tricorder XPrize Winning Device Presentation

Newswise — WASHINGTON – On July 31, the winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition will present DxtER—a real-life tricorder—at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego. This special session will be the first time that the device is presented to researchers at a U.S. scientific conference.

Media can register and view this livestream for free, virtually, online.

Special Session: A Conversation with Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Innovators

Monday, July 31

7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT

