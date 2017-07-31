Livestreaming Today: Star Trek Tricorder XPrize Winning Device Presentation
Press can register here to livestream this special session through Newswise Live on Monday, July 31 at 7:30 PM EDT
Article ID: 678740
Released: 31-Jul-2017 8:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Newswise
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — WASHINGTON – On July 31, the winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition will present DxtER—a real-life tricorder—at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego. This special session will be the first time that the device is presented to researchers at a U.S. scientific conference.
Media can register and view this livestream for free, virtually, online.
Special Session: A Conversation with Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Innovators
Monday, July 31
7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT
Media will have the opportunity to schedule follow-ups with presenters and receive access to on-demand recording of the event.