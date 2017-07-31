 
Livestreaming Today: Star Trek Tricorder XPrize Winning Device Presentation

Press can register here to livestream this special session through Newswise Live on Monday, July 31 at 7:30 PM EDT

Released: 31-Jul-2017 8:05 AM EDT

  • Tricorder, X-Prize, Star Trek, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Tricorder Xprize,
  • Diagnostic, Science Fiction
    • Newswise — WASHINGTON – On July 31, the winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition will present DxtER—a real-life tricorder—at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego. This special session will be the first time that the device is presented to researchers at a U.S. scientific conference.

    Media can register and view this livestream for free, virtually, online.  

    Special Session: A Conversation with Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Innovators

    Monday, July 31

    7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT 

    Media will have the opportunity to schedule follow-ups with presenters and receive access to on-demand recording of the event. 

     

