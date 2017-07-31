 
Medica Corporation Showcases Moderately Complex Drugs of Abuse Testing at 2017 AACC

EasyRA® Analyzer now offers both DAU and chemistry panels in a benchtop system -- 2017 AACC booth 759

Article ID: 678742

Released: 31-Jul-2017 9:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)

  • Medica Corporation announces the expanded capability of its EasyRA clinical chemistry analyzer to provide drugs of abuse urine screening (DAU).

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Newswise — Medica Corporation of Bedford, MA, today announced the expanded capability of its EasyRA® clinical chemistry analyzer to now provide drugs of abuse urine screening (DAU). No hardware nor software updates are required, and the added functionality will benefit both current owners and new customers. 

    Medica will debut and demonstrate the EasyRA analyzer’s new capability at the annual scientific meeting of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in San Diego, Aug. 1-3. Visitors will be able to “experience Easy”™ in a short visit to Medica’s booth, #759.

    “Patients and providers will benefit from accurate and cost-effective results when providing pain management treatment, and for applications requiring drugs of abuse screening.  This combination of chemistry and DAU screening ability will uniquely position EasyRA users to provide more, faster, and more cost-effective analysis than before,” said Robert Hagopian, President, and CEO, Medica Corporation.

    The decision to expand the EasyRA’s capabilities into DAU was driven by the call of laboratory and healthcare professionals for a moderately complex, benchtop clinical chemistry analyzer that can also provide urine drug screening, Hagopian noted.  “With today’s announcement, we are continuing to fulfill our commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation.”

    The EasyRA will offer a panel of drugs of abuse with simply interpreted positive or negative results, to eliminate the need for subjective interpretation in the moderately-complex setting. The reagents to enable the new assays are immediately available from Medica’s distribution partners.

    At 2017 AACC, Medica will also showcase its proven EasyLyte®, EasyBloodGas™, and EasyStat® analyzers. Hands-on demonstrations will be available to all attendees who would like to “experience Easy”™.

    Founded in 1983, Medica Corporation is a leading worldwide provider of low-cost, easy-to-operate, easy-to-maintain clinical chemistry, electrolyte, and blood gas analyzers.  Manufactured entirely in the USA, Medica is known for quality and ease-of-use in industry standard direct ISE analysis. For more information, visit http://medicacorp.com/drug-testing.

