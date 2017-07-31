BioreclamationIVT Expands Biological Sample Portfolio to Support Drug, Diagnostic and Vaccine Development for Five Additional Infectious Diseases

Newswise — Westbury, NY – July 31, 2017 – BioreclamationIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens and related services, today announced that it has expanded its infectious disease-state portfolio to include frozen whole blood, plasma and serum samples from patients with HIV-1, HIV-2, dengue, zika and malaria infection. The HIV-1 collection includes samples from pediatric patients and pregnant women.

“We are pleased to be able to provide biopharmaceutical companies with these vitally important biological samples that their researchers need to create diagnostics and develop therapeutic drugs and vaccines against these dreadful diseases. These biological samples are very hard to source because some of the diseases are seen predominantly in donors from underdeveloped countries,” said BioreclamationIVT Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations Clifford M. Raynor.

“BioreclamationIVT takes great care to ensure that all of its samples are fully consented and that the protocols followed have received the requisite institutional review board (IRB) and Ministries of Health approvals,” added Mr. Raynor.

BioreclamationIVT has a network of more than 100 IRB-approved clinics that help to locate and deliver a diverse array of important biological samples.

These clinics follow a very stringent donor screening and testing process. They also adhere to well-defined sample collection, storage and handling procedures to ensure sample consistency.

All of their biological samples are collected on site under medical supervision, processed and frozen according to a strict protocol, and shipped in a temperature-controlled container to ensure high quality products. Furthermore, all BioreclamationIVT samples are well documented; they arrive with the relevant demographic and test result data.

These new samples will become part of BioreclamationIVT’s infectious disease-state portfolio, which already includes biological material from patients with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis and chlamydia.

BioreclamationIVT will be attending the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego, CA from July 31 to Aug. 3. It will have experts on site in booth #5655 to answer questions about use of these new infectious disease products for diagnostic development.

