FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Kathleen Haughney, University Communications (850) 644-1489; khaughney@fsu.edu

@FSUResearch

July 2017

FSU EXPERT AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT BUSINESS OF FOOTBALL FOLLOWING HEAD TRAUMA REPORT

A major medical journal made national news this week when it published an article that showed chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE, was found in 99 percent of NFL players’ brains that were donated to scientific research.

While doctors and neuroscientists grapple with the medical implications of this report, the results also could affect the sport of football itself and its popularity with younger generations.

One of Florida State University’s experts is available to comment on the potential decline in the popularity of football.

Joseph Cronin Jr., the John R. Kerr Eminent Scholar Chair in Marketing and Service Innovation, College of Business: (850) 544-0111; jcronin@business.fsu.edu

Joseph Cronin Jr. is the John R. Kerr Eminent Scholar Chair in Marketing and Service innovation at Florida State University where he teaches classes in sports and entertainment marketing and global marketing strategy. He is currently writing a textbook, “Marketing Sports: An Entertainment Approach.” He has also authored dozens of journal articles on marketing, corporate responsibility and consumer behavior. He received his doctorate from Ohio State University and has taught at Florida State since 1986.

“Participation in football is trending downward at all levels — youth through high school,” he said. “This will eventually affect attendance at games, TV ratings and football-related revenues. In contrast, participation in non-contact sports such as soccer and basketball continues to increase worldwide. In the U.S., baseball is also enjoying renewed rates of participation among younger athletes. Increasing ethnic diversity is further driving interest in soccer and baseball, particularly in areas with more numerous residents with Caribbean and South American ancestry.”

###