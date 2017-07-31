Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Global Agreement to Make B·R·A·H·M·S PCT Assay Available to Ortho Customers

Newswise — RARITAN, N.J. – July 31, 2017 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced a strategic relationship with B·R·A·H·M·S GmbH, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., to develop the B·R·A·H·M·S PCT (procalcitonin) assay for use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems.

The B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay is used in conjunction with other laboratory findings and clinical assessment to aid in several aspects of sepsis management, including early identification of patients at higher risk of progressing to septic shock, identifying when it is safe to discontinue antibiotics and establishing mortality risk in septic patients. The B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay also plays a critical role in antibiotic stewardship, aiding physicians in decision-making for lower respiratory tract infections. Ortho is currently developing the assay for use on Ortho’s VITROS® Immunodiagnostics and Integrated Systems for small-, mid- and high-volume clinical labs around the world.

“Ortho is committed to continued expansion of our menu offerings through both internal R&D programs and key collaboration agreements. Developing the B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay for use on our VITROS Systems is an example of that commitment, and yet another way we live our purpose of improving and saving lives through diagnostics,” said Robert Yates, Ortho’s chief operating officer.

Sepsis is a common and frequently fatal medical condition that is the result of the body’s inflammatory response to an infection. Early identification and appropriate intervention are crucial for improving sepsis outcomes[i]. However, early identification can be challenging, due to the non-specific symptoms of sepsis. Measuring PCT levels can help clinicians make early, important treatment decisions that improve patient outcomes. PCT measurement can also reduce inappropriate and unnecessary antibiotic use in lower respiratory tract infections, thus avoiding the side effects associated with their use, slowing and preventing the emergence of resistant bacteria[ii] and decreasing health care costs.

“Our strategic agreement with Ortho positions us well to deliver the reliable, safe and standardized B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay to a broader audience, extending our ability to help our lab customers identify sepsis early enough for effective treatment to take place,” said Christophe Fraudeau, vice president and general manager of B·R·A·H·M·S GmbH, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About The VITROS® Systems The VITROS® Chemistry, Immunodiagnostics and Integrated Systems from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a portfolio of products and patented enabling technologies which help clinical laboratories diagnose, monitor and treat disease. VITROS® Products are engineered to help clinical laboratories with organizational, operational and economic challenges.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 120 countries, Ortho’s high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho’s blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho’s purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what’s possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it’s what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

[i] Kumar A et al: Duration of hypotension before initiation of effective antimicrobial therapy is the critical determinant of survival in human septic shock. Crit Care Med 2006;34(6):1589-1596

[ii] Sager et al: Procalcitonin-guided diagnosis and antibiotic stewardship revisited. BMC Medicine 2017; 15:15