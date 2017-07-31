Dr. Karim Khan named Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis

Dr. Khan is a respected international leader in the field of tendon injuries, osteoporosis, fall prevention and exercise promotion for health

Newswise — July 31 2017– Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Dr. Roderick McInnes, Acting President of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), along with CIHR's Governing Council, announced today the appointment of Dr. Karim Khan as the new Scientific Director of CIHR’s Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis. This appointment will be effective October 1, 2017.

Dr. Khan brings to the position 25 years of experience as a clinician, researcher and professor. Most recently, he has served as the co-director of the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Centre for Hip Health and Mobility, a $40-million centre funded by the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Dr. Khan has been a professor at UBC since 2000, co-authored the best-selling textbook Brukner & Khan’s Clinical Sports Medicine, now in its fifth edition, and has a track record of over 300 highly cited peer-reviewed publications.

Since 2008, Dr. Khan has also been the editor-in-chief of the high-impact British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM). In the pursuit of knowledge translation and stakeholder engagement, he established the BJSM social media accounts, podcast and blog that have reached millions of viewers and listeners.

As Scientific Director, Dr. Khan will work with the Canadian musculoskeletal, skin and oral health communities to identify research priorities, develop research funding opportunities, build partnerships and translate research evidence into policy and practice to improve the health of Canadians and people around the world. Finally, as a member of CIHR's leadership team, he will participate in setting and implementing CIHR's strategic direction.

Quotes

“I’m grateful to Dr. Karim Khan for accepting the position of Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis. Dr. Khan is truly a leader in his field and his appointment is both a boon for CIHR, which has gained a new expert voice around its management table, and to patients living with musculoskeletal health conditions.”

Dr. Roderick R. McInnes, CM, O.Ont., MD, PhD, FRSC

Acting President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

“There are preventive measures and existing solutions to musculoskeletal, joint, skin and teeth problems. I look forward to working with my colleagues at CIHR, community partners and patients to improve the health of Canadians through knowledge translation and new discoveries.”

Dr. Karim Khan, incoming Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis

Quick Facts

CIHR’s Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis plays a vital role as a supporter of research into the causes, prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to bones, joints, muscles, connective tissue, skin and teeth.

Musculoskeletal conditions affect 11 million Canadians over the age of 12, and this number is expected to rise as the baby boomer generation ages. Conditions include:

Osteoporosis, which is estimated to affect 1.5 million Canadians;

Arthritis, which strikes more than 4.2 million Canadians;

Psoriasis, a chronic skin condition which affects nearly 1 million Canadians; and

Tooth decay and periodontal disease, which causes millions of Canadians to lose teeth, endure pain and develop oral infections.

Contacts

David Coulombe Media Relations Canadian Institutes of Health Research 613-941-4563 mediarelations@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), we know that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.