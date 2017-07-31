Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon Announce 2017 Patient Champions

Newswise — The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon is pleased to announce its “Patient Champions” who will represent 24 of the 26 miles on this year’s course. The other two miles along the Marathon route will be deemed the “Encore Mile” and “Angel Mile,” and many miles will be sponsored by a corporate or community organization.

After reviewing more than 200 submissions of personal stories submitted through social networking sites and the hospital’s website, Patient Champions, who are current or former patients of Nationwide Children’s, were selected by a committee of hospital staff based on various criteria, including diversity of diagnosis, age and enthusiasm to cheer on race participants at their mile. A full list of Patient Champions can be found below.

The Encore Mile will feature Patient Champions who were honored along the race route the previous five years. The Angel Mile is dedicated to the angels of Nationwide Children’s who are no longer here with us. The Angel Mile will be lined with banners and represented by families celebrating the lives of their children while cheering on participants.

Marathon and ½ Marathon participants are encouraged to serve as “Children’s Champions” and raise donations on behalf of Nationwide Children’s. More than $6 million have been raised for Nationwide Children’s since 2012 thanks to participants’ fundraising efforts, corporate and community sponsorships and matches by the Marathon board. To register to become a Children’s Champion, please click here.

Corporate or community organizations interested in becoming a partner in this year’s event may contact Morgen Spon with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation at (614) 355-5419. To read more about the Patient Champions’ stories and to support Nationwide Children’s, click here.

The 38th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017 and will feature up to 18,000 athletes. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is the largest marathon in Ohio and one of the top 20 marathons in the United States. For more information, visit www.columbusmarathon.com.

The 2017 Patient Champions: