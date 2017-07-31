Association of Academic Physiatrists (AAP) Awarded Accreditation with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)

Newswise — Baltimore, MD — The Association of Academic Physiatrists (AAP), a leading academic physiatric medical society, today announced that it has been awarded Accreditation with Commendation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) following the reaccreditation process. Reaccreditation is a requirement for AAP to maintain its status as an ACCME-accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME) to physicians.

The Accreditation with Commendation designation is the highest possible level of accreditation offered by the ACCME and results in an extended six-year term of accreditation, rather than the more common four-year terms that many CME providers receive.

This top level of accreditation is only awarded to a CME provider that complies with all 22 accreditation criteria, including seven top-level criteria covering engagement with the medical environment. ACCME’s decision was based off of a comprehensive self-study report of AAP’s CME program, evidence of performance-in-practice, and the accreditation interview.

“We’re extremely proud of the AAP staff and our physician volunteers,” said Candace Street, Annual Meeting Manager of AAP. “This high-achievement is a direct reflection of their hard work and commitment to providing the highest standard of education and training for educators, clinicians and researchers in academic physiatry.”

The ACCME accreditation system is regarded as a national model by federal and state government agencies and the medical profession. The ACCME employs a rigorous, multilevel process for evaluating institutions' CME programs according to the high accreditation standards adopted by all seven ACCME member organizations. These organizations are: American Board of Medical Specialties, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the Association for Hospital Medical Education, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, and the Federation of State Medical Boards of the US., Inc.

In a letter to AAP from ACCME’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Graham McMahan, MD, that accompanied the reaccreditation decision, ACCME recognized that AAP “demonstrates that it is a learning organization and a change agent for the physicians and patients served.”

AAP offers more than 60 CME activities every year including, online learning modules, live events (Annual and Regional Meetings), and journal CME. To learn more about AAP’s educational activities, please visit www.physiatry.org.

