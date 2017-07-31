Dr. Lori A. Escallier Named Dean of the College of Nursing at SUNY Downstate

Newswise — Brooklyn, NY – Lori A. Escallier, PhD, RN, CPNP-PC, FAAN, has been named dean of the College of Nursing at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, it was announced by Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, president of SUNY Downstate.

Dr. Escallier comes to Downstate from Stony Brook University, where she has been professor and associate dean in the School of Nursing.

“I am thrilled to have such an accomplished educator, administrator, and nursing professional as Dr. Escallier joining SUNY Downstate as our new dean of the College of Nursing,” said President Riley. “In addition to teaching at all degree levels, she has developed numerous academic programs from conception to implementation. Her contributions to nursing diversity and program outcomes have had a sustained and continuing impact at the national level, making her the perfect person to carry on the tradition of leadership that Downstate’s College of Nursing is known for nationwide.”

Dr. Escallier worked at Stony Brook for 36 years. Her innovative work developing educational engagement strategies for diverse students has been nationally recognized by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). She has been the recipient of numerous grants totaling more than nine million dollars that have supported the academic success of underrepresented, minority students.

Her mentorship models support students from all degree levels and have impacted the national RWJF/AACN New Careers in Nursing (NCIN) Program’s success in preparing thousands of baccalaureate and master’s level nurses. These mentorship models have been supported through seven consecutive years of funding (the maximum) under the NCIN Program by RWJF, and for over ten years by HRSA, thereby imparting the healthcare workforce with a broader and more culturally and experientially diverse group of professional nurses.

Dr. Escallier co-authored a national award-winning resource book for diverse nurses: the RWJF/AACN Transition to Practice Toolkit. Her influence has been recognized through the RWJF Innovation Award, as well as the Above and Beyond Award in 2015. These innovative models continue to be adopted across the nation and have garnered international interest.

At Stony Brook, Dr. Escallier engaged additional avenues for diversifying the nursing workforce through a response to the federal Vow to Hire Heroes Act of 2011. Her innovative HRSA-funded Veteran to BS Program expanded university enrollment to veterans from diverse backgrounds. Her work with veterans has forged change in how substantive experience is translated to academic credit.

Dr. Escallier received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Salve Regina College in 1980; her Masters of Science from Stony Brook University in 1988; a Post-Masters Certificate from Stony Brook University in 1990; and her PhD from Adelphi University in 1995.

SUNY Downstate Medical Center, founded in 1860, was the first medical school in the United States to bring teaching out of the lecture hall and to the patient’s bedside. A center of innovation and excellence in research and clinical service delivery, SUNY Downstate Medical Center comprises a College of Medicine, College of Nursing, College of Health Related Professions, a School of Graduate Studies, a School of Public Health, University Hospital of Brooklyn, and a multifaceted biotechnology initiative including the Downstate Biotechnology Incubator and BioBAT for early-stage and more mature companies, respectively.

SUNY Downstate ranks twelfth nationally in the number of alumni who are on the faculty of American medical schools. More physicians practicing in New York City have graduated from SUNY Downstate than from any other medical school. For more information, visit www.downstate.edu.

