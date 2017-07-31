Reporters Invited to Join Vanderbilt for Eclipse Celebration, NASA Balloon Launch

Newswise — Journalists covering the historic Aug. 21 eclipse are invited to join the Vanderbilt University campus community in Nashville for a series of celebratory and educational events. These events are not open to the general public.

In Nashville, skies will begin to darken around noon, with nearly two minutes of totality beginning at 1:27 p.m.

We are located less than 20 minutes from Nashville International Airport and can help with parking, glasses, technology and a filing room. Vanderbilt has a 24/7 TV and radio studio. The studio is free for Vanderbilt experts, other than reserving fiber time. In addition, we’re providing an on-site astrophysicist, Gabriella Alvarez, who can provide context for and information about the eclipse. Additionally, we’re partnering with NASA to launch a weather balloon with camera.

We have a number of other astronomers and astrophysicists available for expert interviews in the days leading up to the eclipse and can make that list available to you.

Up-to-date event information may be found at Vanderbilt’s eclipse website throughout the summer.

Eclipse Open House: The Wond’ry, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with an educational open house at the Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s campus innovation center, where students, faculty and staff will enjoy a variety of eclipse-related programming, including videos and activities. This open house will continue through noon, and members of the Vanderbilt community will come and go as their schedule permits.

NASA Weather Balloon Launch: 25th Avenue Garage rooftop, 11 a.m. ­– 2 p.m.

The School of Engineering is partnering with NASA, NOAA, The Tennessee Space Consortium, and the Vanderbilt Amateur Radio Club (VUARC) to live-stream the eclipse from a camera mounted on a weather balloon that will be launched into the stratosphere. The live stream will be available on Vanderbilt’s eclipse website and at http://eclipse.stream.live/. Setup begins at 11 a.m., and the launch team will retrieve the balloon from wherever it lands after the eclipse ends.

‘Dores in the Dark: Alumni Lawn and Commons Lawn, 1 – 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt undergrads and graduate students, faculty and staff will be invited to Alumni Lawn to don special eclipse-viewing glasses. Attendees should arrive at 1 p.m. to enjoy entertainment, special eclipse videos, a live feed from NASA and frozen treats. First-year students will enjoy their own viewing on the Commons Lawn, as they gather to take their class picture wearing eclipse glasses.