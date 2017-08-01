SiO2 Medical Products and Sanaria Sign Agreement for Cryogenic Vials for PfSPZ Vaccine to Prevent Malaria

Newswise — SiO 2 Medical Products, Inc. (“SMP”), a U.S.-based designer, developer, manufacturer, and supplier of pharmaceutical packaging, labware, and consumables products, and Sanaria Inc. (“Sanaria”), a U.S.-based developer, manufacturer, and supplier of vaccines, today announced the signing of an agreement for the development, manufacture, and supply of cryogenic vials for Sanaria’s malaria vaccine, Sanaria® PfSPZ Vaccine.

Malaria is a devastating disease of almost unfathomable impact, which according to the World Health Organization caused an estimated 429,000 deaths and 214 million clinical cases in 2015. “Our goal is the development, licensure and fielding of a vaccine to prevent malaria. We are excited to partner with SMP, because we share the same passion and determination. We are confident that SMP’s agility, speed, and expertise will help us achieve our goal,” said Stephen L. Hoffman, CEO of Sanaria.

SMP believes this partnership is an essential step in helping to combat this deadly disease. “SMP is humbled to have been selected by Sanaria as a partner in its fight against malaria. The development of Sanaria’s highly effective vaccine promises hope for millions affected by this disease. With such a vital vaccine in its final clinical development stages, SMP has dedicated its world-class team to develop the ideal container to meet Sanaria’s needs and timelines. We are confident that Sanaria’s vaccine preserved in SMP’s cryogenic vials will provide the optimal solution for delivering the vaccine to those in need,” commented Brian Maurer, Sr. Vice President of SMP.

About SiO 2 Medical Products, Inc.:

SiO 2 Medical Products, Inc. (SMP) is a U.S. based, privately-held company founded in 2011. SMP develops and manufactures precision-molded containers and products composed of engineered polymers, such as cyclic olefin polymers (COP). SMP has in-house material science expertise of a broad range of proprietary coatings or treatments to enhance the properties of the underlying polymeric surfaces. SMP is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, with sales, marketing, legal, and project management capabilities based out of offices near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has a state-of-the-art, 160,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and R&D facility, in addition to its corporate headquarters, in Auburn, Alabama. SMP’s website is sio2med.com.

About Sanaria Inc.:

Sanaria Inc. is a socially focused, for-profit company founded in 2003. Sanaria’s mission is to develop and commercialize whole-parasite malaria vaccines that confer high-level, long-lasting protection against malaria. Sanaria’s corporate headquarters, administrative, research, development, and manufacturing operations are located in Rockville, Maryland. Sanaria’s website is sanaria.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These factors include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds, the regulatory approval process, dependence on third parties, clinical trials results, the Company’s patent portfolio, ability to commercialize the product(s), dependence on key personnel, and other risks associated with product development.