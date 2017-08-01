Theodoros N. Teknos, MD, Named President and Scientific Officer of University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- After a rigorous national search, University Hospitals has announced the appointment of Theodoros N. Teknos, MD, as the new President and Scientific Officer of University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center. He will begin Oct. 1.

He will take over from current UH Seidman President Nathan Levitan, MD, who has been in the position since 2008 and who announced his plan for retirement earlier this year.

Daniel Simon, MD, President of UH Cleveland Medical Center, who made the announcement, said Dr. Teknos is a “highly respected physician, researcher and administrative leader.”

“Dr. Teknos is a renowned clinician and academic authority in head and neck cancers, and he will continue his surgical practice, clinical trials and research here,” said Dr. Simon. “He has been published in nearly 200 peer-reviewed journals and publications, and he is a frequent presenter at major scientific meetings. He is active in numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the International Academy of Oral Oncology and the American College of Surgeons.”

Dr. Teknos comes to UH from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he has served in several leadership roles since 2008. He is currently Professor and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Prior to Ohio State, he was Division Chief, Head and Neck Oncology Division, Department of Otolaryngology, at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. From 2007 to 2014, Dr. Teknos co-chaired a Task Force on Recurrent and Metastatic Disease for the National Cancer Institute’s Head and Neck Cancer Steering Committee.

At UH Seidman, Dr. Teknos will lead the development of strategic, business and marketing plans for UH Seidman, including cancer-related palliative care, integrative care and interface with UH Hospice care. He will oversee all inpatient and ambulatory cancer care delivered at facilities across the UH system. Dr. Teknos also will provide leadership of UH Seidman’s academic components and the Clinical Trials Unit. He will direct UH Seidman’s involvement in the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Teknos earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He completed his otolaryngology residency at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/Harvard Combined Program, Boston, and a fellowship in head and neck oncology, skull base and microvascular reconstruction at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Teknos and are confident his leadership will advance our clinical, academic and strategic business objectives at UH Seidman Cancer Center,” said Dr. Simon.

