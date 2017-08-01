Professors Gentile, Liedtka Shortlisted for Premier Ranking of Global Business Thinkers
Newswise — Thinkers50, the premier ranking of global business thinkers, has announced its short list of nominees for the 2017 Distinguished Achievement Awards, and the list includes a pair of University of Virginia Darden School of Business professors.
Professor Mary Gentile was named to the short list of nominees for the T50 Ideas Into Practice Award and Professor Jeanne Liedtka was shortlisted for the T50 Innovation Award.
The awards, which will be announced 13 November at a ceremony in London, are often described as “the Oscars of management thinking.” This year’s award short lists highlight thinkers whose ideas have the potential to change the world and feature business experts from across the globe, including China, India, Korea, Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. The number of female nominees also continues to rise, with 30 women making this year’s shortlists, including the two Darden professors.
To read more about the awards and see the full short lists of nominees, read the full press release from Thinkers50.
