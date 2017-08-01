 
Professors Gentile, Liedtka Shortlisted for Premier Ranking of Global Business Thinkers

1-Aug-2017

  • Professor Mary Gentile's method of teaching business ethics is used around the world thanks to its "self-defense class for your soul" approach.

    • Newswise — Thinkers50, the premier ranking of global business thinkers, has announced its short list of nominees for the 2017 Distinguished Achievement Awards, and the list includes a pair of University of Virginia Darden School of Business professors.

    Professor Mary Gentile was named to the short list of nominees for the T50 Ideas Into Practice Award and Professor Jeanne Liedtka was shortlisted for the T50 Innovation Award.

    The awards, which will be announced 13 November at a ceremony in London, are often described as “the Oscars of management thinking.” This year’s award short lists highlight thinkers whose ideas have the potential to change the world and feature business experts from across the globe, including China, India, Korea, Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. The number of female nominees also continues to rise, with 30 women making this year’s shortlists, including the two Darden professors.

    To read more about the awards and see the full short lists of nominees, read the full press release from Thinkers50.

     

    The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

