American Society of Anesthesiologists Host Insights & Innovations, the Next Iteration of the PSH Conference

What: Insights & Innovations is an exciting three days of visionary speakers and impactful sessions on the latest innovations, tools and resources to simplify and strengthen patient-centered care and value-based commitment – giving attendees critical information to shift from volume to value.

Speakers & Sessions:

Keynote speaker Daniel Kraft, M.D., will present “The Future of Health & Medicine: Where Can Technology Take Us?” This leading physician-scientist, entrepreneur and innovator will examine rapidly emerging, game changing and convergent technology trends and how they are and will be leveraged to change health care and medicine in the next decade.

Jay D. Bhatt, D.O., American Hospital Association, will discuss partnerships and leadership in his presentations: “Creating a Shared Vision for Physician Health System Partnerships” and “Building a Team and Overcoming Obstacles.”

Peggy Naas, M.D., American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons; Gary Loyd, M.D., Henry Ford Health System; and Karen Thomson, M.D., Children’s National Health System, will present on their experiences working in a PSH model.

Sonya Pease, M.D., TeamHealth Anesthesia; Aman Mahajan, M.D., University of California Los Angeles; and Jimmy Chung, M.D., Providence Health and Services, will explore enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) programs.

David Petrel, J.D., Premier, Inc.; Perrin Jones, M.D., Providence Health and Services; and Marc Boutin, J.D., National Health Council, will illustrate how these models of care add value to the provider, the institution and the patient.

When: Friday, August 25 – Sunday, August 27, 2017

Where: Hyatt Huntington Beach, 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Why: At a time when the future of health care in the United States is both exciting and uncertain, come hear from experts who are living and breathing the changes to improve, enhance and innovate to reduce risk, lower costs, improve quality, deliver better care and empower patients.

To attend the conference: Journalists can attend by contacting Theresa Hill, ASA director of public relations, at 847-268-9246 or t.hill@asahq.org.

