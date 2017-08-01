Mayo Clinic Monthly News Tips — July 2017 Headlines

Diabetes complications are a risk factor for repeat hospitalizations, study shows For patients with diabetes, one reason for hospitalization and unplanned hospital readmission is severe dysglycemia (uncontrolled hyperglycemia – high blood sugar, or hypoglycemia – low blood sugar), says new research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. People who were previously hospitalized for severe hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia are at highest risk for recurrent dysglycemic episodes in the short term (within 30 days of the prior episode) and over the long term. In addition, having multiple diabetes complications significantly increased the risk of readmission not only for severe dysglycemia, but also for all causes that are seemingly unrelated to diabetes.

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine gives medical education a new twist

Unlike many schools that have multiple campuses with separate governance and curriculum, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine chose to go a different route: one national medical school, centralized governance and shared curriculum spanning all campuses. Besides its original campus, this July Mayo Clinic School of Medicine – Arizona Campus opens its doors to an inaugural class of 50 first-year students. The total student body in Arizona will mushroom to 200 when the full four-year program finishes implementation in 2020. The school’s Florida campus is launching third-year and fourth-year programs, with hopes of expanding its Florida campus to a full four-year program in a few short years. Mayo Clinic’s national medical school model enables students to receive the same learning experiences in basic and clinical sciences at their home campus, but travel among campuses for career exploration, research opportunities, clinical rotations and clerkships across multiple specialties.

Mayo Foundation Journalist Residency: Behind the Scenes in Surgery, Oct. 1-5 Surgery is one of the most rapidly advancing medical specialties and most-used services in health care. In this five-day fellowship program sponsored by the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, journalists will receive a behind-the-scenes, in-depth look at the latest developments in surgery. Topics will include cancer, cardiovascular and transplant surgery, neurosurgery, non-opioid innovations in pain control, new techniques to speed patient recovery, and how developing technologies such as 3-D printing, advanced imaging, telemedicine and implantable devices are changing who gets surgery, how it is performed and how patients are cared for after they leave the operating room. The program will feature Mayo Clinic and outside speakers. Journalists will see the surgical process from preop to recovery, including, for those comfortable with it, time in operating rooms. In addition to group activities, they can personalize part of the program. Ten health care journalists will be awarded Mayo Foundation fellowships. The deadline for application is 6 p.m. ET, August 14.

Large scale study: Outcomes for long QT syndrome patients treated at specialty center are better

Sudden cardiac death, and episodes of fainting and seizures from long QT syndrome are significantly lower than previously thought when patients are diagnosed and treated at a specialty center dedicated to the treatment of genetic heart rhythm diseases, according to Mayo Clinic research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. This is one of the largest studies of long QT syndrome patients – people who have an inherited heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast and chaotic heartbeats – evaluated and treated at a single center to analyze these outcomes.

