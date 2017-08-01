Latest Research From ACSM: Protein Supplements- Gains Aren’t What You Think

Taking Protein Supplements During Weight Training – Gains Aren’t What You Think!

Newswise — At the gym, on the web, and in print media, it is typical to see marketing messages touting the value of protein supplementation to enhance the gains that can be achieved with resistance exercise training. Yet, while some past studies have shown such improvements, there are many more that have reported no effect of protein. These investigators conducted a randomized clinical trial in which 58 healthy young men completed three months of weight lifting exercise, some with and some without protein supplementation. One group received 22 grams of protein powder (equivalent to about three ounces of cooked meat) every day during training, while the other group did not. Measures, including physical performance, muscle and fat masses, muscle fiber type, and cellular biomarkers were taken before and after training. These and findings from other researchers show that protein supplementation typically adds only 12 to 24 ounces of lean mass over that gained through resistance training alone – a very small amount of enhanced muscle growth, especially in comparison to the total 70 ounces of protein consumed during the exercise training! Further, whether measuring gains by increases in muscle size or strength gains, the effect of protein on the training outcomes were even smaller or nonexistent.

Do Tattoos Alter the Flow or Salt Content of Sweat?

That was the question that researchers from Alma College in Alma, Michigan asked. They tested 10 participants who had tattoos on only one side of their upper body. This allowed the researchers to see if sweat over the tattooed skin area differed from that over the non-tattooed skin. Using a technique that chemically stimulated the sweat glands, they determined that tattooed skin generated about half as much sweat as non-tattooed skin. They also found that tattooed skin produced sweat containing more sodium than non-tattooed skin. The authors cautioned that more research is needed to answer whether heavily tattooed individuals who are exercise in a hot environment are at risk of overheating.

What Contributes to the Age-Related Loss in Rapid Strength?

The ability to rapidly produce force decreases as adults get older. These reductions may increase the risk of experiencing a fall and an inability to carry out activities of daily living in older adults. In this study, researchers investigated rapid strength differences between young and older adults and sought to examine what neuromuscular factors may contribute if differences were found. Results showed that older adults had lower strength at the later phase (final 0.1-0.2 seconds) of a maximal contraction. This age-related reduction in rapid strength may be due to the muscle being less active, of poorer quality, and/or having altered architecture. Resistance training exercises may help counteract these changes in older adults.

A Multifactorial and Individualized hamstring strain rehabilitation program may greatly reduce recurrence!

Hamstring muscle strains are the most prevalent injuries in team sports, such as football, basketball, rugby or soccer. The high rate of recurrence for such injuries (nearly 30%!) is the nightmare of sports medicine staffs. Solutions to this problem require a research-based evaluation of the general protocols used to date. The goal should be to minimize risks of re-injury, increase safe return to play and, thus, help restore full and fit team rosters for training and performance. In this study, the investigators tested the effectiveness of an individualized, step-by-step, criteria-based rehabilitation program. The individualized program was compared one using a standard rehabilitation approach. This individualized program integrated the temporal sequencing of activities, based on the various risk factors potentially related to hamstring injury; this involved the players completing performance-oriented training exercises in the early stages of the process. Outcomes for the two rehabilitation methods were compared, according to the number of hamstring re-injuries, time for return to play and sprint performance). Those male soccer players completing individualized rehabilitation had markedly decreased hamstring re-injuries and better sprint performance at return to sport, compared to players who followed the general program.

