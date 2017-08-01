Twirlers Earn 19 National Awards

Newswise — Smith competed in the beginner category for 19-year-old competitors and won first place in the women’s world open solo-baton championship, second place in the women’s national and world open two-baton twirling championship and fourth place in the national-international championship flag twirling/swinging contest.

Parliament competed in the intermediate category for 19-year-old competitors and won second place in the national-international championship flag twirling/swinging contest and third place in the women’s national and world open two-baton twirling championship. She also won sixth place in the women’s world open solo-baton championship and the women’s world open strutting championships.

McWilliams competed in the intermediate category for competitors age 20 and over and won third place in women’s world open strutting championships and in the national-international championship flag twirling/swinging contest. She also won fifth place in the women’s world open solo-baton championship and ninth place in the women’s national and world open two-baton twirling championship.

Willingham competed in the intermediate category for 19-year-old competitors and won third place for the national-international championship flag twirling/swinging contest and fourth place for the women’s world open strutting championship. She also won fifth place for the women’s world open solo-baton championship and the women’s national and world open two-baton twirling championship.

Tolley said the twirling team has competed at the championship every year since 2011 and has placed in the top five each time, including back-to-back national titles in 2014 and 2015.

“I am very happy with the results,” Tolley said. “It’s a very stiff competition, but they did really well.”

The Texas Tech Twirlers are part of the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, the university’s 450-member marching band. The Goin’ Band is part of the School of Music in the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.

