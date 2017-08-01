ISPOR Leaders Named PharmaVOICE 100 Honorees

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—August 2, 2017—Two leaders of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) have been named to the renowned list of 2017 PharmaVOICE 100 honorees. Immediate Past-President Lou Garrison, PhD and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg have been named 2017 PharmaVOICE 100 honorees by PharmaVOICE magazine.

Dr. Garrison is Professor Emeritus in the Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research and Policy Program in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Washington. He is a long-term volunteer leader for ISPOR and currently serves in the role of Immediate Past-President. Dr. Garrison is identified as a Change Agent and is described by PharmaVOICE as a global thought leader and teacher in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) who travels the globe to advance the field.

Ms. Berg was recruited in 2014 to head ISPOR, the leading global scientific and educational organization for HEOR. Identified as a Commander and Chief and described as a strategic transformer by PharmaVOICE, Ms. Berg has worked closely with the Society’s Board of Directors to further ISPOR’s mission to advance HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

The PharmaVOICE 100 was established thirteen years ago by PharmaVOICE magazine and is an annual list of inspirational individuals recognized for their positive contributions to the life-sciences industry. The PharmaVOICE 100 honorees represent a broad cross-section of the global life-sciences industry, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, clinical trial, research and development, patient education, advertising, digital, marketing, technology, academia, and many other sectors. This diverse group of individuals also represents a wide variety of functional areas ranging from the clinic to the C-suite.

###

ABOUT ISPOR

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

