IFCC Distinguished Awards 2017!

Newswise — The IFCC is pleased to announce the names of the winners of the eight 2017 IFCC Distinguished Awards.

The IFCC Distinguished Awards are bestowed to laboratory medicine professionals to recognize their outstanding achievements, publicize their exceptional research and contributions to medicine and healthcare, and encourage the overall advancement of clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine.

Prof. Yuk M. Dennis LO (Hong Kong), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Distinguished Clinical Chemist Award, sponsored by IFCC. This award recognizes specifically an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the science of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine or the application of Clinical Chemistry to the understanding or the solution of medical problems.

Dr Jocelyn M. B. HICKS (United States), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Henry Wishinsky Award for Distinguished International Services, sponsored by Siemens Healthineers. This award, recognizes specifically an individual who has made unique contributions to the promotion and understanding of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine throughout the world.

Prof Nader RIFAI (United States), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Award for Distinguished Contributions in Education, sponsored by Abbott Diagnostics. This award recognizes specifically an individual who has made extraordinary contributions in establishing and developing educational materials for the Clinical Chemistry discipline to improve training and educational programs worldwide or in a region.

Ass. Prof. Susan BRANFORD (Australia), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Award for Significant Contributions in Molecular Diagnostics, sponsored by Abbott Molecular. This award recognizes specifically an individual who has made unique contributions to the promotion and understanding of molecular biology and its applications in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine worldwide.

Dr Eleftherios DIAMANDIS (Canada), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Distinguished Award for Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care, sponsored by Sekisui Diagnostics. This award recognizes specifically an individual who has made unique contributions in Laboratory Medicine, its application in improving patient care, and having a worldwide impact in clinical medicine.

Prof Mathias M. MÜLLER (Austria), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC-Robert Schaffer Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Development of Standards for Use in Laboratory Medicine, cosponsored by NIST and CLSI. This award recognizes specifically an individual who has made outstanding and unique contributions to the advancement of reference methods and/or reference materials for laboratory medicine to facilitate improved quality of clinical diagnostics and therapies, which would in turn lead to reduced costs and improved patient care.

Dr Jack H. LADENSON (United States), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Distinguished Award for Contributions to Cardiovascular Diagnostics, sponsored by HyTest. This award honours an individual who has undertaken remarkable scientific work with cardiac markers or immunodiagnostic applications to improve cardiac disease diagnosis. It will be presented for the first time on occasion of the WorldLab Congress to be held in Durban in 2017.

Dr Rojeet SHRESTHA (Nepal), is the winner of the 2017 IFCC Young Investigator Award, sponsored by IFCC. This award recognizes and encourages the academic and professional development of a young investigator (under 40 years of age) who has demonstrated exceptional scientific achievements in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine in his/her career.

Prof Howard MORRIS, IFCC President Elect, Chair IFCC Awards Committee, said: "We are delighted in electing these colleagues for the 2017 IFCC Awards. The Awardees are a witness of the contribution that IFCC gives to advancement of excellence in laboratory medicine for better healthcare worldwide. I’m happy that so many National Societies submitted excellent candidates: we had a very hard task selecting the Awardees among them. It has been a privilege considering them and we are sure that the Awardees will inspire a new generation of clinician-scientists worldwide".