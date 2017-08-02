IFCC Worldlab 2017 Durban
Why should you attend IFCC Worldlab 2017?
Article ID: 678891
Released: 1-Aug-2017 11:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Newswise — This will be the first time that the conference will be held on the African continent on the Indian Ocean seaboard;
- South Africa is the most developed country in Africa with infrastructure to rival many countries in the developed world
- An exciting academic programme is planned: durban2017.org
- A number of satellite meetings will also take place in Durban and elsewhere featuring Point-of-care-testing; Diabetes
- A number of African countries will be well-represented amongst delegates
- Durban can easily reached by flights and there are excellent hotels to choose from and prices are cheaper than in Europe, America or elsewhere; currency exchange is favourable and subsistence prices will be excellent value.
- The programme will feature some unique interactive workshops for delegates
- All posters will be available on a mobile app
- Keep up with the latest on Twitter: WorldlabDurban2017@WorldlabD