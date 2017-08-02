 
IFCC Worldlab 2017 Durban

Why should you attend IFCC Worldlab 2017?

    • Newswise — This will be the first time that the conference will be held on the African continent on the Indian Ocean seaboard;

    • South Africa is the most developed country in Africa with infrastructure to rival many countries in the developed world
    • An exciting academic programme is planned: durban2017.org
    • A number of satellite meetings will also take place in Durban and elsewhere featuring Point-of-care-testing; Diabetes
    • A number of African countries will be well-represented amongst delegates
    • Durban can easily reached by flights and there are excellent hotels to choose from and prices are cheaper than in Europe, America or elsewhere; currency exchange is favourable and subsistence prices will be excellent value.
    • The programme will feature some unique interactive workshops for delegates
    • All posters will be available on a mobile app
    • Keep up with the latest on Twitter: WorldlabDurban2017@WorldlabD

