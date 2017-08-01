Siemens Healthineers to Attract Industry Attention with Atellica Solution 510(k) Clearance and New IT Offerings

Siemens Healthineers will showcase its recently FDA-cleared Atellica Solution designed with customer input for control, simplicity and better outcomes.

The robust IT offerings from Siemens Healthineers will include Atellica Diagnostics IT for the laboratory and open connectivity solutions for 160+ POCT devices.

Newswise — Siemens Healthineers will showcase the AtellicaTM Solution*—flexible, scalable, automation-ready immunoassay and chemistry analyzers for laboratory diagnostics—at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. The recently 510(k)-cleared Atellica Solution is comprised of sample management and immunoassay and chemistry analyzer components, and is an excellent fit for mid-and high-volume labs.



The Atellica Solution delivers unprecedented flexibility to adapt to growing testing needs and space constraints. It can combine up to 10 components into more than 300 customizable configurations—including linear, L and U shapes. The product will be on display as a stand-alone system and connected to Aptio® Automation to demonstrate a comprehensive multidisciplinary solution. Further, with an immunoassay analyzer that runs up to 440 tests per hour1, the Atellica Solution is designed to deliver industry-leading productivity per square meter.2



Joining the Atellica Solution in Booth #4439 will be advanced IT offerings from Siemens Healthineers.



“Siemens Healthineers is driving healthcare forward in the digital age by delivering fast and easy interaction between data and knowledge, to go along with our complete in vivo and in vitro offerings,” said Michael Reitermann, Chief Operating Officer, Siemens Healthineers.



The Siemens Healthineers exhibit also will showcase Atellica Diagnostics IT. This family of products includes connectivity management, data management, inventory management, process management and clinical decision support for multi-site laboratories seeking real-time analytics to improve workflow and efficiency. Atellica Diagnostics IT features customizable parameters, performance-monitoring capabilities, and centralized control over the day-to-day laboratory operations to improve business and clinical outcomes.



“FDA clearance for the Atellica Solution opens the door for us to change the game in laboratory diagnostics with a revolutionary platform designed by customers for customers,” said Franz Walt, President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “Combined with the Atellica Solution, our highly integrated Atellica Diagnostics IT will simplify lab workflows to meet increasing testing demand.”



Siemens Healthineers also will showcase its complete point-of-care informatics portfolio with offerings for secure connectivity to more than 160 devices from more than 40 vendors. The solutions are designed to streamline operations and centrally manage all POCT devices.



“Open connectivity, regardless of the manufacturer, for point-of-care instruments addresses key pain points that previously challenged the implementation of point-of-care testing,” said Peter Koerte, President, Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “Further, the latest advances in connectivity provide POC coordinators valuable data for better decision-making to support improved patient outcomes.”



The robust informatics offerings from Siemens Healthineers include RAPIDComm Data Management System for managing and controlling point-of-care testing programs, POCcelerator Software, which connects POCT devices from all manufacturers to a hospital’s IT system, and UniPOC Software, which seamlessly connects and manages POC devices from numerous manufacturers through a single enterprise platform for laboratories that prefer a vendor-independent approach.



In addition to the robust IT offerings on display, Siemens Healthineers will be celebrating the U.S. launch of Xprecia Stride, a handheld portable coagulation analyzer for Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio (PT/INR) testing for point-of-care monitoring and management of oral anticoagulation therapy with warfarin, a vitamin K antagonist. The Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer was specifically designed to meet the growing demand for fast and reliable PT/INR results in physician offices and walk-in clinics to help healthcare professionals make informed decisions about patient care.



With products and IT offerings designed to lead diagnostic testing into the future, as well as a new name that underlines the company’s pioneering spirit and engineering expertise, Siemens Healthineers—the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG—is helping to enable healthcare providers worldwide to meet their challenges and excel in their respective environments.

1 Dependent upon text mix.

2 Versus leading IVD market competitors.

*Not available for sale. Future availability cannot be guaranteed.





Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine.