Dr. Laureen Hill Named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Newswise — NEW YORK, NEW YORK (August 2, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian has named Dr. Laureen Hill senior vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, effective the end of October. She joins from Emory Healthcare, where she held several key leadership roles.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hill to NewYork-Presbyterian,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “She is a nationally renowned leader in academic medicine who will be instrumental in accomplishing our goals for advancing NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s exceptional care.”

“Dr. Hill has a long track record of success in strategic planning and delivering high quality care in an academic setting,” said Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We expect her to have a transformative impact on research, education and care at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia.”

As senior vice president and chief operating officer, Dr. Hill will manage and direct daily operations, including the cost, quality and delivery of services for NewYork-Presbyterian’s world-class centers in northern Manhattan. NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital offer high quality, innovative care across nearly every area of medicine, provided by physicians from Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Hill will work closely with Paul Dunphey, chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Allen, to continue to advance care at the Inwood campus, which is home to The Spine Hospital, an internationally recognized center for spine care.

Dr. Hill has more than 17 years of leadership in academic healthcare, with experience in setting strategic direction, developing clinical programs and leading culture and change management. Most recently, Dr. Hill served as chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and chief of anesthesia services for Emory Healthcare, as well as chair of Emory’s IT Governance Committee and co-chair of its Perioperative Governance Committee. Prior to joining Emory, she was the vice chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine and a professor of anesthesiology and cardiothoracic surgery.

A board certified anesthesiologist, she received her medical degree from the University of California, Davis, and holds an M.B.A. from Washington University. She completed her residency in anesthesia at Stanford University, as well as fellowships in critical care medicine and adult and pediatric cardiovascular anesthesia. Dr. Hill is a member of numerous national and international committees, including the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists, the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the Society of Academic Anesthesiology Association.

