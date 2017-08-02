CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE

Aug. 2, 2017

Serious headwinds as Dow Jones passes 22,000 mark

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average broke through the 22,000-point mark for the first time in its history. Andrew Karolyi, professor of asset management and finance at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, recently authored a paper about the shrinking number of exchange-listed firms in the U.S. He says that today’s milestone should prompt investors to sit down for a financial checkup.

Karolyi says:

“Another milestone for the Dow means another chance to ask the hard questions about fundamentals that might justify it.

“Healthy job growth, reasonably-paced and balanced economic expansion, modest inflation expectations, solid second-quarter corporate earnings, and remarkably low expected market volatility surely are the tailwinds pushing the Dow higher.

“But there are serious headwinds, including fiscal policy uncertainty (tax reform, infrastructure), political stasis, turbulence in international trade and investment relationships, and many geo-political risks.

“A 22,000 point Dow may be just the prompt investors need to book a sit-down with their financial advisors for that regular financial health checkup.”

